Barley, Mango and Avocado Salad by Chef Anuraag Narsingani from JW Marriott, Aerocity

Ingredients:

1 cup barley

1 ripe avocado, diced

1 ripe mango, diced

1 cup blueberries

10 cherry tomatoes, halved

1 cucumber, diced

¼ cup fresh mint leaves, chopped

Pomegranate seeds, for garnish

Super seeds (such as sunflower seeds or pumpkin seeds), for garnish

For the Honey Lemon Dressing:

3 tablespoons honey

3 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice

3 tablespoons olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste



Instructions:

In a bowl, soak the barley in water for 2 hours. After soaking, drain the barley and boil it in fresh water until tender. Once cooked, let it cool to room temperature.

While the barley is cooking, prepare the rest of the ingredients. Cut the avocado, mango, cherry tomatoes, and cucumber into bite-sized pieces.

In a large mixing bowl, combine the cooked barley with the diced avocado, mango, blueberries, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, and chopped mint leaves.

In a small bowl, whisk together the honey, lemon juice, and olive oil to make the dressing. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Pour the honey lemon dressing over the salad mixture and gently toss until everything is evenly coated.

Taste the salad and adjust the seasoning if needed.

Garnish the salad with pomegranate seeds and a sprinkle of super seeds for added crunch and nutrition.

Serve the salad chilled or at room temperature, and enjoy this refreshing and nutritious dish!





Chef Anuraag Narsingani | JW Marriott, Aerocity