Barley, Mango and Avocado Salad by Chef Anuraag Narsingani from JW Marriott, Aerocity
Ingredients:
1 cup barley
1 ripe avocado, diced
1 ripe mango, diced
1 cup blueberries
10 cherry tomatoes, halved
1 cucumber, diced
¼ cup fresh mint leaves, chopped
Pomegranate seeds, for garnish
Super seeds (such as sunflower seeds or pumpkin seeds), for garnish
3 tablespoons honey
3 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice
3 tablespoons olive oil
Salt and pepper to taste
Instructions:
- In a bowl, soak the barley in water for 2 hours. After soaking, drain the barley and boil it in fresh water until tender. Once cooked, let it cool to room temperature.
- While the barley is cooking, prepare the rest of the ingredients. Cut the avocado, mango, cherry tomatoes, and cucumber into bite-sized pieces.
- In a large mixing bowl, combine the cooked barley with the diced avocado, mango, blueberries, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, and chopped mint leaves.
- In a small bowl, whisk together the honey, lemon juice, and olive oil to make the dressing. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
- Pour the honey lemon dressing over the salad mixture and gently toss until everything is evenly coated.
- Taste the salad and adjust the seasoning if needed.
- Garnish the salad with pomegranate seeds and a sprinkle of super seeds for added crunch and nutrition.
- Serve the salad chilled or at room temperature, and enjoy this refreshing and nutritious dish!
Chef Anuraag Narsingani | JW Marriott, Aerocity
