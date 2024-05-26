MillenniumPost
BY MPost25 May 2024 9:33 PM GMT
Barley, Mango and Avocado Salad by Chef Anuraag Narsingani from JW Marriott, Aerocity
Ingredients:

1 cup barley

1 ripe avocado, diced

1 ripe mango, diced

1 cup blueberries

10 cherry tomatoes, halved

1 cucumber, diced

¼ cup fresh mint leaves, chopped

Pomegranate seeds, for garnish

Super seeds (such as sunflower seeds or pumpkin seeds), for garnish

For the Honey Lemon Dressing:

3 tablespoons honey

3 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice

3 tablespoons olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

  • In a bowl, soak the barley in water for 2 hours. After soaking, drain the barley and boil it in fresh water until tender. Once cooked, let it cool to room temperature.
  • While the barley is cooking, prepare the rest of the ingredients. Cut the avocado, mango, cherry tomatoes, and cucumber into bite-sized pieces.
  • In a large mixing bowl, combine the cooked barley with the diced avocado, mango, blueberries, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, and chopped mint leaves.
  • In a small bowl, whisk together the honey, lemon juice, and olive oil to make the dressing. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
  • Pour the honey lemon dressing over the salad mixture and gently toss until everything is evenly coated.
  • Taste the salad and adjust the seasoning if needed.
  • Garnish the salad with pomegranate seeds and a sprinkle of super seeds for added crunch and nutrition.
  • Serve the salad chilled or at room temperature, and enjoy this refreshing and nutritious dish!

Chef Anuraag Narsingani | JW Marriott, Aerocity

