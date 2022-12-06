'Bangla Blockbuster Bonanza' To Tap Into Nostalgia

Dhaker Tale Komor Dole from director Ravi Kinagi's Bengali film 'Paran Jaye Joliya Re' has become the go-to Durga Puja song. Today, one might not hear the name Ravi Kinagi often, but back in 2009, the rom-com, starring Dev and Subhashree, was a blockbuster. The language of mainstream commercial movies has changed. Content-based movies have a wider appeal today. But still, when Raj Chakraborty's 'Bojhena Sey Bojhane' or Jeet-starrer 'Awara' air on TV, they garner high TRP.

SVF has decided to tap into nostalgia and take the audiences on a trip down memory lane by screening a retrospective of the decade-old superhit commercial movies of Dev, Jeet, Mimi Chakraborty, Koel Mullick, Subhashree Ganguly, Soham, Abir Chatterjee and Paayel Sarkar in the districts for a week. Titled 'Bangla Blockbuster Bonanza', tickets have been priced at Rs 50 at 'SVF Cinemas' in Purulia, Krishnanagar, Jalpaiguri, Coochbehar, Haldia, Bolpur, Tezpur, Baruipur, Raiganj and other places in Bengal. The audience can watch these films for Rs 50 till December 8.

From 'Dui Prithibi', 'Paran Jaye Joliya Re', 'Awara', 'Bojhena Sey Bojhena' and 'Chirodini Tumi Je Amar' to 'Prem Amar' and 'Challenge', each film promises to deliver a heady dose of nostalgia and entertainment.

"We always want to do our bit for all the cine lovers and we didn't just want to make this an affordable way to enjoy movies but also the best possible way where they watch the old films at old rates, in which people can again relive the plethora of emotions. This is a one-of-a-kind approach to celebrating cinema," said Mahendra Soni, co-founder and director of SVF.

Director Raj Chakraborty recalled how his films, be it 'Prem Amar', 'Challenge', 'Bojhena Sey Bojhena' or 'Dui Prithibi', enjoyed tremendous theatrical runs in those days.

For Dev, it is like revising the housefull boards yet again. "It's a great feeling. I am amazed to see people queuing up to watch Bengali commercial films, which were released 13 years ago," said the actor, who had danced to hit numbers like 'Bhojo Gourango' and 'Mahi Ve' in 'Challenge' (2009).