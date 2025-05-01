‘Baithak’ pays glorious tribute to Padma awardees in soul-stirring musical evening

A grand musical evening titled ‘Baithak’ lit up the NCUI Auditorium in New Delhi as it paid homage to three legendary Padma Award-winning artists - Dr L Subramaniam, Dr Jaspinder Narula and Kavita Krishnamurthy - celebrating their exceptional contributions to Indian music and culture.

Held at Siri Fort Road, the event drew luminaries and music lovers alike in a moving tribute that blended melody with national pride. Organised by ‘Graphisads’ under the stewardship of CMD Mukesh Gupta, ‘Baithak’ was more than a concert - it was a cultural milestone celebrating the enduring legacy of Indian music.

Distinguished guests Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Former Union Cabinet Minister and Vijender Gupta, Speaker of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, graced the event. A special performance by singer Ankita Pathak added emotional depth, with heartfelt renditions of songs associated with the honourees.

Dr L Subramaniam, globally renowned for elevating Indian violin on international stages and pioneering fusion music, reflected on his journey, saying, “This honour is not just a recognition of my journey in music, but a tribute to the power of Indian classical music to transcend boundaries and touch hearts across the world.”

Dr Jaspinder Narula, known for her powerful voice in both classical and Bollywood traditions, offered a deeply emotional moment as she dedicated her Padma Shri award to the victims of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam. “I express deep sorrow and urge the government to take firm and decisive action against terrorism,” she said in her address.

The evening also marked a special celebration of Kavita Krishnamurthy’s 50-year milestone in the world of music. The icon, whose voice has defined generations of Indian cinema, received resounding applause as she performed her timeless classic ‘Dil De Chuke Sanam’.

In a climactic close, both Kavita Krishnamurthy and Dr Jaspinder Narula took the stage by popular demand. Narula’s high-energy performances of ‘Dumadum Mast Kalandar’ and ‘Jugni’ brought the audience to their feet, ensuring ‘Baithak’ ended on a truly unforgettable note.