Ayushmann Khurrana to play the lead in Sourav Ganguly biopic

Whenever biopics have been made in Bollywood, it has been lapped up by the audience. Remarkably, sports biopics featuring iconic figures like MS Dhoni, Milkha Singh or Mary Kom hold a cherished place in the hearts of fans. Therefore, when news of an upcoming biopic on the former Indian cricketer and ex-BCCI chairman, Sourav Ganguly, went viral, fans were hugely excited.

Now, reports suggest that not Ranbir Kapoor, but Ayushmann Khurrana will be seen playing Ganguly in the film, which will be directed by Aishwaryaa Rajnikanth (daughter of the south superstar Rajinikanth). If everything goes according to plan, then the film will go on floors in December.

A few months ago, during Ranbir’s visit to Kolkata to promote his film ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’, both the actor and Ganguly made a memorable visit to Eden Gardens. This visit only fueled the rumours surrounding the potential biopic. Now, reports say Ayushmann will be portraying Dada in the film.

Meanwhile, the ‘Dream Girl 2’ actor will reportedly undergo intensive training from next month onwards. In fact, just like Ganguly, Ayushmann, too, is left-handed and it’s being said that the former Indian caption has already met the actor.