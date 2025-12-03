Awadh-e-Shaam: Celebrating royal flavours of Awadh

Holiday Inn New Delhi Mayur Vihar Noida proudly presents ‘Awadh-e-Shaam’, a 10-day culinary celebration at Café On 3, bringing the regal charm, rich traditions and legendary flavours of the Awadhi region to the city. The festival will take place from December 5 to December 14, from 7 pm to 11 pm.

Inspired by the rich culinary heritage of Lucknow, Faizabad and Ayodhya, ‘Awadh-e-Shaam’ presents an extensive menu featuring a variety of kebabs, biryanis, breads, ‘nihari’, ‘sheermal’, ‘kulfi falooda’, ‘shahi tukda’ and other traditional Awadhi delicacies, each prepared using age-old techniques and authentic spices under the expertise of our in-house Chef de Partie, Salman Qureshi, who hails from Lucknow. His deep roots in Lucknow and extensive knowledge of Awadhi cuisine add immense value to the food festival, ensuring every dish reflects true authenticity and cultural richness.

Adding to the immersive experience, the venue showcases themed décor reminiscent of Nawabi elegance, complete with traditional motifs, warm lighting and cultural elements that recreate the charm of Awadh’s historic streets and royal courts. Guests can also indulge in live culinary stations, specially curated to highlight regional favourites, including ‘Nazim ki Makhan Malai’, ‘Dahi Jalebi’, ‘Phoolbagh ke Paan & Mukhwaas’, ‘Tundey Kebab’, ‘Akbari Gate ki Chai’, ‘Lucknowi Mattha aur Shikanji’ and many other speciality counters.

Speaking about the festival, Executive Chef Ashutosh Bisht said, “Awadh-e-Shaam’ is our tribute to the timeless culinary artistry of the Awadhi region. From signature dishes to street-side favourites and from themed décor to vibrant live stations, we have curated an experience that truly celebrates the spirit and soul of Awadh.”

Speaking about the festival, F&B Manager Shashi Shankar said, “‘Awadhi cuisine is known for its warmth, finesse and depth of flavour. With this festival, we aim to create an atmosphere where guests are not just dining - they are experiencing Awadh’s culture in its most authentic form.”

Address: Holiday Inn New Delhi Mayur Vihar Noida

Dates: December 5 - December 14, 2025

Timings: 7 pm - 11 pm

Price: Rs 2,499 per person

Contact details: 8860634424