Autumn Menu: An innovative Indian twist at The Imperial

The Imperial Hotel is proud to announce the launch of its much-anticipated ‘Autumn Menu’ at 1911 Restaurant, the hotel’s acclaimed signature brasserie. This thoughtfully curated menu showcases a harmonious blend of reinvented Indo-European classics, each dish hand-crafted to please both creative palates and lovers of traditional cuisine.

Guests can indulge in an array of irresistible offerings, including ‘Regal Caesar’, a creative take on the iconic Caesar salad, infused with distinctive Indian flavours, in true ‘Made in India’ fashion. Crisp romaine lettuce, saffron garam masala dressing, chickpea croutons and roasted ‘Achari’ paneer bring a new vibrancy to this beloved dish, elevating the traditional Caesar salad into an extraordinary dish.

The Imperial Paneer and Sabudana Burger: For those seeking a bold twist, this hearty burger features a 10-finger wide patty of sago pearls and paneer, a delightful marriage of texture and taste, all wrapped in classic Indian flavour, sparking both nostalgia and excitement.

The Imperial Schnitzel: A nod to European tradition in Imperial style, this dish presents a perfectly breaded chicken breast paired with lemon, anchovy and cranberry sauce, striking a balance between rich and refreshing notes.

For those craving vibrant Indian flavours, the ‘Palak Badami Kofta’ combines cottage cheese and spinach in delicate dumplings, bathed in a creamy saffron and almond gravy which dances on the palate. The favourite ‘Kebab and Tikki Sampler’ is a medley of vegetarian delights, featuring beetroot and paneer, almond and green peas, ‘dahi ke kebab’ and corn and cashew patties. Accompanied by mint-coriander chutney, pineapple and fig chutney and cucumber ‘raita’, this recipe celebrates texture, flavour and finesse.

“Our ‘Autumn Menu’ is a testament to the seamless fusion of tradition and innovation, paying homage to classic European and Indian dishes while offering new and exciting flavour profiles. It’s an invitation for our guests to embark on a unique culinary journey that offers a harmonious blend of familiarity and invention, emblematic of our commitment to redefining gastronomic excellence,” said Philippe Agnese, Executive Chef at ‘The Imperial’.

Food lovers can come to The Imperial’s ‘1911-Indo-European Brasserie’ to savour this exciting new take on classic dishes in the all-new ‘Autumn Menu’ line up where every dish tells a story of craftsmanship, creativity and cultural heritage.

Venue: 1911 Restaurant, The Imperial

Timings: 6:30 am - 11:45 pm

Meal for two: Rs 5000 + taxes without alcohol

Email us at 1911@theimperialindia.com or call 011-41116602/03 to know more