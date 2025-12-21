Author S.B. Divya wins 2025 Sushila Devi Award

The Shri Ratanlal Foundation has announced S. B. Divya as the winner of the 2025 Sushila Devi Award for the ‘Best Book of Fiction Written by a Woman Author’ in 2024. The award will be presented at the 2026 Bhopal Literature Festival.

She has been selected for her novel ‘Loka’, published by ‘Hachette India’, which the distinguished jury unanimously recognised for its literary excellence, originality and philosophical depth within the genre of speculative fiction.

In its official citation, the jury stated: “Created within the genre of speculative fiction, the characters retain human traits of empathy and compassion even within a society dominated by technology. ‘Loka’, as a version of ‘Earth’ which contains much that is unknowable, yet it is realistic and presented convincingly. The human species has evolved into post-human forms where ‘Alloys’ are in control. Nevertheless, concepts of love and friendship still hold their own. In such science fiction, there is a transformation in consciousness and philosophy in a technology-driven world. In all, S. B. Divya presents an amazing and laudable blend of fantasy and humanism, with some memorable scenes of outer space. An outstanding work of fiction, the jury members unanimously selected Loka as the winner.”

S. B. Divya is an award-winning Indian American author known for her work in speculative and science fiction. Her writing explores themes of technology, identity, ethics and post-human futures with strong philosophical depth. Her notable works include ‘Machinehood’, ‘Meru’ and ‘Loka’. She has received several international honours, including the Nebula Award and is regarded as a significant contemporary voice in global speculative fiction.

Instituted by the Shri Ratanlal Foundation, the Sushila Devi Award has, over the years, emerged as a significant marker of literary excellence. Now in its seventh year, the award has earned considerable prestige within the literary community.

Previous recipients of the Sushila Devi Award include Manjula Padmanabhan for ‘Taxi’ (2024), Janice Pariat for ‘Everything the Light Touches’ (2023), Anuradha Roy for ‘The Earthspinner’ (2022; Awarded at BLF 2023), Anukriti Upadhyay for ‘Kintsugi’ (2021), Shubhangi Swarup for ‘Latitudes of Longing’ (2020; Awarded at BLF 2021) and Namita Gokhale for ‘Things to Leave Behind’ (2019; Awarded at BLF 2020).

The award ceremony will take place in the Bhopal Literature and Art Festival 2026, scheduled from January 9 to January 11, 2026, at Bharat Bhavan Bhopal, which has been celebrated annually as a ‘Knowledge Kumbh’ since 2019.

Raghav Chandra is a retired IAS officer and the Director of the Bhopal Literature and Art Festival