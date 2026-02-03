Attracting Wealth and Prosperity

We all wish to attract wealth and prosperity. Many others believe that prosperity is a function of external conditions or mere luck. Some see it as something that can be generated by being in tune with universal laws.

In this article, we will look at a few tips that can help you get more wealth and abundance with the help of numerology, making you a more magnetising and reliable vessel for attracting and sustaining money.

Never Keep Your Wallet Empty: Never leave your wallet empty. At first, this might seem like just common sense, but in numerology, it has a deeper meaning. Money isn’t just a physical thing; it represents the energy of abundance and flow. If your wallet is always empty, it can send a signal to the universe that you’re not open to receiving.

On the other hand, keeping a small amount of money in your wallet, even if it’s just Rs 10 or a coin, helps keep the energy of that wealth moving. The numbers 1 and 5 are important in financial matters.

Having Different Denominations: Diversity is significant in numerology and this principle also applies to your finances. Having a selection of denominations in your wallet - Rs 10, Rs 20, Rs 50 or Rs 100, for instance - shows a willingness to have wealth in different forms. Having a variety of notes indicates to the universe you aren’t just waiting for money in a particular format but are ready to experience abundance in so many shapes, forms and experiences.

Number 2 in numerology is associated with balance, harmony and duality, making it an important number for attracting wealth. When you carry different denominations, you show that you are receptive to wealth that comes from multiple avenues. This is especially true when you keep higher denominations.

Take Care of Your Belt: Although numerology is largely about numbers, it is also about how you present yourself to the world. A detail that many forget is their belt. It is a symbol of support, stability and structure. Number 4 in numerology is also associated with these qualities of security, foundation and discipline.

Quality accessories, such as belts, help tell the universe that you deserve wealth and you have the foundation and backup to keep the money you are creating. A good-quality belt shows that you believe in yourself and are ready to receive the abundance that is coming your way.

Take Care of Your Shoes: Unlike most items of clothing, shoes are not just a practical item - they symbolise the path you are walking in life. Number 8 in numerology is highly associated with material wealth, financial abundance and success. When you keep your shoes pristine, polished and clean, the message you’re sending is that you are progressing on the road to success, determined, confident and clear. Your shoes, like your belt, just embody the path you walk on to achieve prosperity.

If your shoes are in poor condition - scuffed, worn or dirty - it may subconsciously block the flow of financial energy. Taking the time to clean and polish your shoes regularly aligns you with the energy of abundance that the number 8 represents.

Practice Generosity & Giving: The energy of abundance is also closely connected to the law of circulation, which states that whatever you give will come back to you, usually many times over. In numerology, the number 6 is associated with generosity, nurturing and compassion. By practising generosity - whether through donating money, helping a friend or contributing to a cause - you are creating a positive energy cycle that invites more wealth and abundance into your life. This practice connects you to number 6 and guarantees that you exude the energy of love and abundance that number implies.

Giving is not limited to money; it encompasses offering your time, energy and resources to help people. In exchange, the universe will give you a different form of wealth. And that is a huge fortune, as little things become endless wealth.

As you incorporate these numerology-based practices into your daily life, you’ll start attracting the abundance you seek as your energy shifts. Be it your wallet, a smart belt, shiny shoes or giving, everything carries a message to the universe saying you are open for business and when you do this, you are opening the doors to the abundance you can have in your life.

As you apply these tips, you won’t only start to notice financial improvements, but you will also begin to experience greater success, fulfilment, and overall well-being. Numerology demonstrates that every single aspect of your surroundings - the digits on the notes circulating in your wallet, the quality of your accessories or your generosity to others - plays a role in the energetic flow.

(Rakhhi Jain is a professional numerologist, Vastu consultant and general counsellor from Mumbai, India. Email: [email protected]. Mobile: +91 9594888515, +91 9136910156. ‘Instagram’ handle: numerologybyrakhejain. ‘Facebook’ handle: Numerology by Rakhe Jain. YouTube: @Rakhhi JAIN)