Artopia Brings a Burst of Colour to DPS Vasant Vihar

DPS Vasant Vihar turned into a vibrant creative hub as the school celebrated its art festival, ‘Artopia: A Euphony of Hues’, for students of Nursery to Class 5. With each class representing a different colour of the rainbow, the school was transformed into an engaging spectrum of themed displays and child-led art activities.

The ‘Art Trail’ offered visitors a wide variety of experiences - from ‘Origami Stories’, ‘Clay Creations and the Pattern Play Corner to Digital Art’, ‘Texture Trail’, ‘Illusion Alert’, ‘Block Print Bazaar’ and a ‘Printing Station’, among other activities. Children enthusiastically demonstrated techniques and explained their artwork, adding a lively and interactive spirit to the fest.

On day one, the event was graced by the acclaimed Padma Bhushan awardee Jatin Das. To nurture love for the environment as well as for learning and creativity, he added, “Handle paper with the same love, care and respect as you would handle a person or your pet.”

The school Principal, Anil Kumar, expressed his delight at the students’ curiosity and inventiveness and remarked, “This festival embodies our belief in art as a joyful journey of expression and learning. These children express with colour what many express with words and both are equally powerful forms of communication.”

The Headmistress said, “The yearlong planning and vision of the teachers is reflected in the great learning marvel that has unfolded today. I applaud the collective efforts of the teachers, students and parents in bringing ‘Artopia’ to life.”

On day two, the school was honoured to host renowned painter, Satadru Sovan Banduri, a multi-disciplinary Indian artist, as well as dignitaries associated with the French language in India, Clothilde Sautrel, Attachée for Cooperation in French Language, North India and Jatinder Singh, Deputy Attaché and National Coordinator, Cooperation in French Language and Education. They praised the school’s vision and the global spirit reflected in the festival.

Running alongside the visual arts showcase, the performing arts competition based on ‘Dashavatara’ saw participation from 26 schools, with students presenting expressive interpretations of the ten avatars of Lord Vishnu through dance-drama. The music department’s inter-school singing competition witnessed young talent mesmerising the audience with their soulful renditions, blending melody with emotions on the themes ‘Devotion’ and ‘Songs of Humanity’.

Students, radiant with enthusiasm, spoke warmly about their experiences. “Working with recycled materials was so interesting. It made me realise how many things we throw away can actually become beautiful creations,” said Agastya Sharma of Class 1. “For me, the highlight was watching all the performances. They added so much energy and it felt like the entire school was celebrating creativity together,” shared Advita Gupta of class 4.

‘Artopia’ concluded as a spirited celebration of ingenuity, leaving students and visitors inspired and delighted.