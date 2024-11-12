Art world celebrated Bimal Das Gupta’s legacy at ‘The Tutelage’ exhibition

The Tutelage’, an exhibition honouring the late Bimal Das Gupta (1917-1995), concluded at Travancore House in New Delhi, commemorating the legacy of one of India’s first abstractionists. Nearly three decades after his tragic passing in a road accident in 1995, this landmark event, presented by ‘Dhoomimal Gallery’ and ‘Gallery Silver Scapes’, celebrated Das Gupta’s profound contributions to Indian abstraction and modern art.

The two-day exhibition, curated by Archana Khare-Ghose, showcased a comprehensive collection of around 90 of Das Gupta’s works spanning seven decades, capturing his journey from early explorations in the 1930s to mature abstract compositions influenced by nature, the ‘Tantra’ philosophy, the cosmos and underwater seascapes. His art defied conventions, using gouaches, acrylics and pastels in ways that redefined contemporary Indian art, especially after developing an allergy to oil paints. Das Gupta’s striking use of earthy tones and naturalistic themes displayed his deep connection with the environment and the unseen realms of nature, evoking a spiritual resonance in his abstract works. By shifting from traditional realist themes to abstraction, Das Gupta forged a unique path in Indian art history.

Throughout ‘The Tutelage’, audiences had the opportunity to engage with Das Gupta’s works in a series of insightful art walks and panel discussions led by senior art critics, curators and fellow artists. The first day of the exhibition featured art walks by prominent experts Manu Mansheet Rai and Samar S Jodha, who each explored different facets of Das Gupta’s artistic journey and the evolution of his abstract style. The day concluded with a vibrant Q&A session with a panel comprising Vikram Mayor, Manu Mansheet Rai, Uday Jain, Samar S Jodha and Archana Khare-Ghose, offering audiences a deeper understanding of the historical and cultural significance of Das Gupta’s contributions.

Vikram Mayor, Director of ‘Gallery Silver Scapes’, reflected on Bimal Das Gupta’s artistic legacy: “Bimal Da was not just an artist, but a true creator. He ventured into abstraction as early as the 1940s, a time when most artists were still rooted in traditional, figurative forms. His forward-thinking approach, whether through his exploration of ‘Tantra’ or his innovative use of mediums like watercolours and acrylics, was far ahead of its time - much like other visionaries such as Mozart and Van Gogh, who were initially overlooked. Bimal Da’s works have inspired generations of artists, each piece imbued with layers of depth, as if every stroke were a poem to be unraveled. This exhibition is more than just a tribute; it’s a celebration of a master whose abstract expressions are finally receiving the recognition they deserve.”

The second day continued with art walks led by Georgina Maddox and Archana Khare-Ghose, who provided insights into Das Gupta’s creative influences and groundbreaking techniques. These interactive sessions highlighted how Das Gupta drew inspiration from his surroundings and inner reflections, transforming them into a visual language that invited viewers to question conventional boundaries. The day ended with a lively panel discussion, moderated by the show curator and featured respected voices such as veteran critic, curator and author Prayag Shukla; Director General of the ‘National Gallery of Modern Art’ (NGMA) Dr Sanjeev Kishor Goutam; senior artist Debasish Mukherjee; Director of ‘Dhoomimal Gallery’ Uday Jain and Director of ‘Gallery Silver Scapes’, Vikram Mayor.

Uday Jain, Director of ‘Dhoomimal Gallery’, expressed the significance of the event: “Bimal Das Gupta was one of the most important abstractionists in Indian art history. His greatest strength as an artist was his colouration, especially in the use of watercolours - a medium so difficult to handle.”

Before the two-day exhibition, a special VIP preview was held to inaugurate ‘The Tutelage’, followed by the launch of a commemorative coffee table book celebrating Bimal Das Gupta’s legacy. This private preview provided guests with an exclusive opportunity to immerse themselves in Das Gupta’s timeless works.