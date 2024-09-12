Anshukam: A textile and handloom fashion extravaganza

‘FICCI Ladies Organisation’ (FLO), an apex body of businesswomen in the country, organised a day-long textile and handloom event titled ‘Anshukam’ with the theme ‘Weaving Stories Through Threads’ to help weavers and artisans from various parts of the country to interact with both national and international buyers, designers, exporters and e-commerce.

The event, with about 90 stalls by artisans and designers showcasing the latest trends in textiles and handlooms from various states in the country, was organised on September 12 to provide market linkages to manufacturers of handloom and textiles and introduce new products and services. The major highlights of the event included a series of fashion shows, talk shows, a screening of documentaries, an ‘Ikebana’ demonstration inspired by textiles, organic dying work, a textile painting show and cultural events.

“Textiles have long been one of the oldest and most dynamic industries in our country, dating back to ancient times, yet continuing to grow and evolve with changing needs. The textile sector plays a significant role in our country’s economy and it has the economic potential to empower livelihoods sustainably. By 2029, the Indian textile industry will grow beyond 209 billion dollars. At ‘FLO’, we believe in being thought leaders and changemakers. One of our key initiatives is to empower social entrepreneurship and foster a thriving environment for our artisans and weavers,” said Joyshree Das Verma, national president of ‘FLO’.

16-member businesswomen leaders’ delegation from the ‘Philippines Women’s Economic Network’ (PhilWEN), led by Maria Cristina Cunepcion, also visited the textile show. An MoU was signed between ‘FLO’ and ‘PhilWEN’ under ‘India ASEAN Women’s Business Forum’ (IAWBF) to strengthen women’s economic power during the event. A fashion show by Lucknow-based ‘Dhaaga and Co.’ by eminent Awadhi designer Savnit Gurnani showcasing the Awadh art of ‘Chikankari’ was the major highlight of the event.

The others who were present at the event included Rashmi Sarita, Executive Director, ‘FLO’; Poonam Sharma, Senior Vice President, ‘FLO’; Vinita Bimbhet, Ex-President, ‘FLO’; Madhuri Halwasiya, Event Chairman; Swati Verma and Roopa Patel, textile initiative heads, ‘FLO’.