Anirban ‘Eken’ Chakrabarti, Joydeep Mukherjee team up for ‘Dugdugi’

Eken Babu, the unconventional detective known for his smile and quirky character, has captured the hearts of audiences with his unique approach to solving mysteries. Portrayed brilliantly by Anirban Chakrabarti, Eken Babu’s recent adventure, ‘The Eken Ruddhaswas Rajasthan,’ directed by Joydeep Mukherjee, enjoyed great success at the box office. Now, the superhit actor and director pair, riding high on the wave of consecutive hits, has teamed up to captivate audiences once again with an exciting new Bengali series titled ‘Dugdugi’.

The show narrates the journey of a middle-class man, Abanish (Anirban) and revolves around his marital affairs. However, the plot takes a sudden twist when he discovers that his wife is missing. The situation turns into a hilariously chaotic scenario, giving rise to numerous comical moments. On Friday, the first look of Anirban’s new character was unveiled.

Apart from Anirban, Shreya Bhattacharya, Rayati Bhattacharya, Biswanath Basu and Lokenath Dey also play crucial roles in the Bengali series, which will start streaming on ‘Hoichoi’ in July.