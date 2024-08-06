An exquisite journey through flavours of Rajasthan at The Park, New Delhi

The ‘Rajasthani Food Festival’ at The Park, New Delhi, curated by the talented Chef Shailesh, is an extraordinary culinary celebration that transports diners to the royal kitchens of Rajasthan. This festival is a testament to the rich and diverse flavours of Rajasthani cuisine, offering an unforgettable dining experience.

The culinary experience - Must-try dishes: Chef Shailesh has curated a menu that showcases the best of Rajasthani cuisine and there are several standout dishes that you simply must try:

• Makki Ro Raab: This soupy drink made from curd is a delightful start to the meal. It’s light, tangy and perfectly spiced, providing a refreshing and unique taste that sets the tone for the culinary journey ahead.

• Jodhpuri Murg: This chicken dish exemplifies the rich flavours of Jodhpur. The chicken is marinated and cooked to perfection, with a blend of spices that create a harmonious symphony of flavors. The meat is tender, juicy, and absolutely delicious.

• Maachli Jaisamandi: This fish dish is inspired by the culinary traditions of Jaisamand. The fish is delicately spiced and cooked to perfection, resulting in a dish that is flavourful and satisfying. The balance of spices enhances the natural taste of the fish without overpowering it.

• Laal Maas: A Rajasthani feast would be incomplete without ‘Laal Maas’. This iconic dish features succulent pieces of mutton cooked in a fiery red chili gravy. The heat of the chilies is balanced by the rich, earthy flavours of the spices, making it a dish that is both intense and delicious.

Dessert: The dessert offering is equally impressive, with ‘Angoori Rabri’ standing out as a must-try. This sweet, creamy dessert made from small grape size paneer balls dunked in creamy kesar flavoured thick milk is a perfect way to end the meal on a high note.

Other delicacies: The festival also features a variety of other Rajasthani specialties that are worth exploring -

• Dal Baati Churma: A classic combination featuring perfectly baked ‘baatis’, flavourful dal and sweet ‘churma’.

• Ker Sangri: A unique dish made from desert beans and berries, cooked with a blend of spices that offer a taste of rustic Rajasthan.

• Rabri Ghewar: A honeycomb-like delicacy soaked in syrup and topped with creamy ‘rabri’.

Service and hospitality: The staff at The Park are attentive, friendly, and dedicated to providing impeccable hospitality. Chef Shailesh’s presence and willingness to explain the dishes and their significance add an educational and personal touch to the dining experience.

Conclusion: The ‘Rajasthani Food Festival’ at The Park, New Delhi, curated by Chef Shailesh, is a culinary extravaganza that offers an authentic taste of Rajasthan’s rich gastronomic heritage. With its carefully crafted dishes and impeccable service, this festival is a must-visit for anyone looking to indulge in the royal flavours of Rajasthan. Whether you are a connoisseur of Indian cuisine or simply looking to explore new culinary horizons, this festival promises an unforgettable experience. Don’t miss the ‘Makki Ro Raab’, ‘Jodhpuri Murg’, ‘Maachli Jaisamandi’, ‘Laal Maas’ and the delightful ‘Angoori Rabri’ for a truly authentic and memorable feast. Enjoy this celebration of culinary heritage until August 10 at The Park, New Delhi.