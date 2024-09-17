An evening with Dr Pushpesh Pant: Book launch and culinary journey

The evening of September 16, 2024, at Eros Hotel, Nehru Place, was a pleasant confluence of culinary heritage and storytelling as Dr Pushpesh Pant launched his latest book, ‘From the King’s Table to Street Food’. A renowned scholar and author with a rich background in ancient Indian history, international relations and law, Dr Pant is best known for ‘India: The Cookbook (2011)’, which was named one of the best cookbooks of the year.

The evening was honoured by a curated food experience, skilfully designed by Dr Pant himself, drawing inspiration from his latest work. The evening kick-started with an intriguing aperitif ‘Ambal’, a pumpkin soupy drink with sweet and sour notes, perfect to awaken our taste buds and set the tone for the indulgent evening ahead.

Taking care of vegetarians’ and non-vegetarians’ delight, the starters offered an exquisite variety. The ‘Bharwan Shimla Mirch’ (stuffed capsicum with cottage cheese, dates and nuts), ‘Bhein Ke Kebab’ (lotus stem kebab) and ‘Lauki Chana Ke Kebab’ were meticulously crafted for vegetarians. The non-vegetarian options included ‘Barra Kebab’ and ‘Old Delhi Style Chicken Roast’, both of which displayed robust flavours. As a lover of both vegetarian and non-vegetarian cuisine, I found it difficult to choose a favourite: Each dish was exceptional - from the sweet-savoury delicious filling of ‘Bharwan Shimla Mirch’ to the tenderness of succulent ‘Old Delhi Style Chicken Roast’ - which took me to the busy streets of Old Delhi.

Following starters, the main course with its vegetarian and non-vegetarian options continued to impress us. Vegetarians feasted on the rich flavours of ‘Mooli ke Kofte’ and ‘Luchi Cholar Dal’, while the non-vegetarians reveled in the richness of ‘Champaran Mutton’ and ‘Char Magaz ka Murgh’. The crispy deep-fried ‘luchi’ went perfectly with the sweet tangy flavours of ‘Cholar Dal’. The juicy tender meat of Champaran Mutton, bursting with spices showcased flavours at another level. Cooked in a creamy seed paste of cucumber, pumpkin, watermelon and muskmelon, the ‘Char Magaz ka Murg’ was a delightful and nuanced dish.

Striking the perfect balance of sweetness without overwhelming the palate, the stellar dining experience concluded with ‘Shahi Falooda’ and ‘Thoothi’.

Beyond the culinary journey, the fascinating insights shared by Dr Pant about the history of food, tracing forgotten ingredients and anecdotes from his travels captivated the audience. His personal experiences and stories rich with historical context brought a deeper understanding of India’s culinary evolution, making the evening more than just a feast for the stomach, but also for the mind.

The night culminated with the official launch of Dr Pant’s latest work, ‘From the King’s Table to Street Food’, which promises readers a captivating exploration of Delhi’s rich food history from royal feasts to everyday street food culture. His profound knowledge of Indian cuisine and engaging storytelling make this book a must-read for food lovers and history enthusiasts alike.

To encapsulate, the evening left guests with full stomachs and inspired minds with a perfect blend of food, culture and conversation. Paired with an exquisite menu, Dr Pushpesh Pant’s latest book launch was a memorable tribute to India’s rich and diverse culinary heritage.