An evening of frightful fun & flavourful indulgence

Get ready for an evening of frightful fun and flavourful indulgence as Crowne Plaza Today New Delhi Okhla brings a hauntingly delicious experience to life with its ‘Halloween Dinner’ at Edesia.

On October 31, 2025, Edesia transforms into a spooky haven, setting the perfect stage for a ‘Spooktacular Feast’, where eerie meets exquisite. Guests are invited to indulge in a lavish buffet spread, themed desserts and spine-chilling cocktails - all crafted to thrill the palate and the senses alike.

The culinary team at Edesia has curated an exceptional menu featuring signature Halloween-inspired delicacies, live stations and decadent desserts, promising a dining experience that’s as delightful as it is daring. The ambience will be enhanced with haunted décor, flickering candles and spooky music, creating a perfect Halloween vibe for friends and families to enjoy.

Adding to the thrill, guests are encouraged to dress in their spookiest costumes to make the night even more memorable.

“Halloween at Edesia is all about playful indulgence - where creativity meets cuisine. We’ve designed the evening to be a sensory celebration, combining great food, themed décor and lively entertainment for a truly unique experience,” said F&B Head Tanupam Pahari, Crowne Plaza Today New Delhi Okhla.

The Halloween Dinner will be hosted from 7 pm to 11 pm.

For reservations and inquiries, call +91 95829 44897