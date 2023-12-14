An evening of elegant gastronomic journey

The Chambers, India’s very first exclusive business club, presented a rendezvous with chef Daniele Sperindio, the culinary luminary behind the Michelin-starred haven Art Di Daniele Sperindio. Hosted at the Taj Mahal, New Delhi, in collaboration with The Soul Company, the evening presented a neo-Italian epicurean saga that combined modernist sensibilities with classical inspirations.

Speaking on his maiden visit to India, Sperindio said, “It’s an honour to present the culinary art of Art Di Daniele Sperindio at the iconic Taj Mahal, New Delhi. This rendezvous experience is an elegant gastronomic journey of whimsical stories and delicious memories of Italy. I look forward to sharing these flavours with the patrons in India.”

Chef Arun Sundararaj, Director of Culinary Operations, Taj Mahal, New Delhi, said, “With ‘Rendezvous: The Culinary Chronicles’, we aim to bring ultra-exclusive culinary experiences celebrating the finest culinary art from across the world. It is our privilege to host Chef Daniele Sperindio and bring his exceptional culinary narrative to the capital.”

The menu presented a symphony of flavours through the impeccable art of visual storytelling for vegetarians and non-vegetarians alike. The meticulously crafted five-course meal included ‘Tea Time’: hen-of-the-wood, sabayon, sweet corn and cardo tea paired with ‘Chandon Brut, Sparkling’; ‘Piemonte’: 32 spaghetti, aged pecorino, hazelnuts and winter truffle; ‘Hotel Supramonte’: maimoa lamb, wild garlic and white asparagus paired with ‘Merlot, Charles Rousseau’; ‘Tourists on Mount Vesuvio’: buffalo gelato, bitter nibs and 1987 balsamic; ‘Piccola Pasticceria’: gianduiotto 2.0 panarellina, toritto almonds, bugie, candied cedro and basil.

With a first job as a cheesemonger at the age of 13 in Genova, chef Daniele began his culinary journey that would bring him to build its fundamentals through culinary school and apprenticeships in both Italy and France. During his time in Singapore, he has been nominated for several awards, including ‘Rising Chef of the Year’, ‘Chef of the Year’, ‘Chefs’ Choice’ and ‘Corporate Chef of the Year’ at the ‘World Gourmet Summit Awards of Excellence’. He left his first mark in 2020 with the launch of his very own restaurant, Art di Daniele Sperindio, located in the prestigious National Gallery Singapore, for which he has been awarded one Michelin star after only seven months of operations and has maintained it ever since.