Amritsar Di Galiyaan Food Festival at Holiday Inn Gurugram Sector 90 Brings the Flavours of Punjab to Gurugram

Step into the vibrant streets of Punjab’s culinary capital as Holiday Inn Gurugram Sector 90 presents the much-awaited Amritsar Di Galiyaan Food Festival, a grand celebration of the rich culture and timeless culinary heritage of Amritsar. To be hosted till March 8, between 7 pm and 11 pm at Viva All Day Dining restaurant, the festival promises an immersive gastronomic experience that showcases authentic recipes, traditional cooking styles and the unmistakable warmth of Punjabi hospitality.

Curated and presented by Executive Chef Prakash Yadav, the festival is a carefully crafted homage to the bold and spirited flavours of Amritsar. For this special showcase, Chef Prakash went a step further in his pursuit of authenticity by procuring selected spices directly from Punjab, ensuring that guests experience the true depth, aroma and character of the region’s cuisine. This thoughtful sourcing reflects his deep respect for the culinary tradition and his commitment to delivering an experience that stays true to its roots while delighting every palate.

Guests can also look forward to beloved street-style classics like Aloo Tikki Chaat and Paani Puri, adding a vibrant and nostalgic dimension to the culinary journey. Among the highlights of the festival are signature favourites such as Sarson da Saag with Makki di Roti, Bhatti ka Murgh, Chole Bhature, Amritsari Kulche and the ever-popular Butter Chicken. The experience concludes on a sweet and refreshing note with traditional indulgences including Punjabi Lassi, ‘Rabri and warm Doodh’, offering guests a memorable finale that perfectly complements the feast.

Chef Prakash Yadav, Executive Chef at Holiday Inn Gurugram Sector 90, said, “This festival is a tribute to the culinary heritage of Amritsar. From slow-cooked dals to flavourful tandoori specialities and traditional desserts, we have stayed true to authentic recipes and flavours, ensuring a memorable and genuinely Amritsari gastronomic experience for our diners.”

“This festival is our way of bringing the warmth, spirit and vibrant culture of Punjab to life. We want every guest to feel the hospitality, energy and heartfelt essence of the region’s culinary and cultural heritage,” added Krishan Kumar, Food & Beverage Manager at Holiday Inn Gurugram Sector 90.

For reservations and more information, please contact:

Holiday Inn Gurugram Sector 90

Sapphire 90, Sector 90, Gurugram, Haryana - 122505

T: 8929669236, 8929669237