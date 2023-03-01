Amitabh Bachchan to star in Ribhu Dasgupta’s courtroom thriller ‘Section 84’

Ribhu Dasgupta is one lucky director. At a time when directors wait for years to sign on the legendary Amitabh Bachchan, Dasgupta has managed to rope in the megastar again in his forthcoming film, ‘Section 84’.

After the TV psychological thriller miniseries ‘Yudh’ (2014) and mystery thriller ‘Te3n’ (2016), this is the third time the Kolkata-born director will work with Big B. A major part of ‘Te3n’ was shot in Kolkata.

Of course, Dasgupta is elated to collaborate with senior Bachchan for the third time.

“I feel extremely happy and blessed to work with sir again. It is an honour to collaborate with him and I am looking forward to it,” he said.

Bachchan’s last release was Sooraj Barjatya’s ‘Uunchai’.

Coming from a family of filmmakers in Kolkata, with his father Raja Dasgupta, grandfather Harisadhan Dasgupta and brother Birsa Dasgupta being noted directors, it wasn’t surprising that he, too, would venture into filmmaking. After assisting filmmaker Anurag Kashyap for a while, he made his directorial debut in Bollywood with ‘Michael’ starring Naseeruddin Shah, in 2011. The film was shot in Kolkata. Later, he also directed Parineeti Chopra in ‘Code Name: Tiranga’ and ‘The Girl on a Train’.