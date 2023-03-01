Aiming to promote millets in cuisines across India

With the support of 72 other countries, the Government of India proposed to the United Nations to declare 2023 as the International Year of Millets. India’s initiative to promote millet was recognised and the United Nations General Assembly recently declared 2023 the International Year of Millets.

From October 14, ITC Hotels have been showcasing millet offerings on the breakfast, lunch and dinner buffets, comprising millet preparations from Indian, Western and Asian cuisines. A cyclic millet menu is collated by pavilion chefs, having taken suggestions from an already existing repertoire that has been incorporated into the matrix.

On any given date, all ITC Hotels will follow the same menu across India. Hence, a standard template of the menu has been developed for breakfast/lunch and dinner. The super-grain has been incorporated into multiple Indian and international dishes. At these hotels, millets are part of ‘Start Afresh’ breakfast menus as well as certain dishes like millet pancakes, ragi dosa, millet idli, Kodo millet risotto and more, which form a part of their lunch /dinner buffet offering.

The signature morning menu offering is ‘Caringly Selected - Mindfully Prepared’, with a commitment to the core themes of wellness and sustainability. It is a showcase of locally sourced in-season produce; India’s superfoods; forgotten ancient/heritage grains in breakfast bread inclusions; gluten-free and lactose-free breakfast inclusions; zero KM micro greens and much more.