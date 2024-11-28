‘Aiming for expansion across India and Bengal’

With 13 of ‘Mia by Tanishq’, one of India’s leading fine jewellery brands, in Kolkata, it’s evident how important the brand is to the City of Joy. When the ‘Mia Runway Star’ event was recently hosted in Kolkata, Alok Ranjan, Circle Business Head, ‘Tanishq & Mia’ by ‘Tanishq’, seemed elated to see the brand’s strong connection with its Kolkata clientele. Excerpts from a chat:

What is the main idea behind ‘Mia Runway Star’?

‘Mia’ is a brand that has been growing at a faster pace, probably one of the fastest-growing brands in the ‘Titan’ company’s portfolio. We hosted the ‘Mia Runway Star’ event, where our customers walked the ramp. They exhibited all the jewellery collections they own from ‘Mia’ by ‘Tanishq’. That’s something unique and it’s the first time we are doing this in Kolkata. With most of the stores in Bengal and 13 in Kolkata, this city is our biggest market. Keeping that relationship in mind and the love shared by our customers, this event is a reflection of our bond with them.

You must be thrilled with the response to the event, particularly during this wedding season.

Absolutely. We now have huge weddings happening in India and also in West Bengal. This is one occasion when ‘Mia’ fits in very well as wedding gifting. All of us attend weddings and we have to give something as a gift. Now, with the gold rate going up, ‘Mia’ has become a sweet spot for consumers, making it an obvious choice for gifting. Everyone wants to wear light jewellery in terms of weight and practical usability. Hence, ‘Mia’ by ‘Tanishq’ occupies the space where it caters to daywear and can also be worn at parties.

Are you planning for expansion?

Yes, we are aiming for expansion across India and within West Bengal as well. As I mentioned, 13 stores are in this region and now we are looking at smaller towns. These towns are home to aspirational customers eager for trendy, classy, sleek and modern jewellery. There, we are seeing a good amount of interest.

Isn’t the increasing gold price a concern for customers?

When it was Rs 1,000 per 10 grams, it was a concern and now, when it is Rs 78,000 per 10 grams, the concern remains the same. The stress regarding gold remains constant. The chase for gold in India is going to be there irrespective of the price because gold has inherent value behind it.