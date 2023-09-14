'Afghanistan: Roses Under Thorns': A unique exhibition

French photographer Oriane Zérah’s photography exhibition, titled ‘Afghanistan: Roses Under Thorns’, will drive audiences through a unique perspective of the lives of people from Afghanistan. Using roses as a symbol, the photographer has tried to represent its people and its society uniquely.

The exhibition is an enchanting pictorial dive into another Afghanistan, one that cannot be reduced to its tragedies.

In this project, Oriane Zérah chose flowers as a common thread to share a personal vision of this country, which has been torn apart by conflicts and tragedies for more than 40 years. This vision is infused with more than a decade of travelling through Afghanistan, including more than eight years of living full-time in Kabul, where she currently resides.

In addition, the relationship with nature and beauty seems essential to her in a place where violence and horror have been part of everyday life. The flower that represents life, however fleeting and fragile it may be, is beauty within reach. It also symbolises in her eyes, the fragile reconciliation of man with nature in a country where more than 70 percent of the population lives in rural areas. In a place rife with destruction and brutality, this bond is more valuable.

Oriane Zérah was quoted as saying, “As soon as I mentioned the photographic project with Afghans, they all immediately showed great enthusiasm. I was talking to them about something that touched deeply on Afghan culture. This love of flowers, I had not invented it. It was and it is obvious.”

“This exhibition is an enchanting pictorial dive into another Afghanistan, one that cannot be reduced to its tragedies,” she added.

The exhibition is on view at the Alliance française de Delhi until September 30 from 11 am to 7 pm.