Adrift Kaya celebrates two years of culinary triumph in New Delhi

Adrift Kaya, the modern Japanese Izakaya nestled within the luxurious JW Marriott New Delhi, is thrilled to commemorate its second anniversary. This two-year-old culinary gem is the brainchild of Sandeep Gupta, executive chairman of Aria Hotels and Consultancy Pvt Ltd helmed by Michelin-starred Chef David Myers. Since its debut in 2022, the restaurant has captivated the hearts and palates of discerning diners with its innovative take on Japanese cuisine, blending the rich traditions of Japan with the vibrant spirit of California.

The Japanese flagship of Michelin-starred celebrity chef and restaurateur David Myers marked the occasion by adding innovative dishes to the menu. The elevated menu features traditional Japanese dishes such as Okonomiyaki, Otoro tartare crispy rice caviar, Kyoto vegetarian miso ramen, Kyoto tonkatsu ramen and more.

“Two years ago, Adrift Kaya arrived in Delhi, fuelled by my passion for global cuisine and Delhi’s growing love affair with Pan-Asian flavours. This strategic partnership with ‘Gyspy Chef’ has blossomed into a phenomenal success story, offering a modern Japanese dining experience that transcends the plate and continues to be a sensory journey for our guests,” said Sandeep Gupta.

On this milestone, Sharad Datta, General Manager, JW Marriott New Delhi, said, “In just two years, Adrift Kaya has positioned itself as a prime destination to savour Japanese cuisine in the city. It has received several accolades across categories, serving as a testament to our commitment to taking our guests on a delicious culinary ride. We will continue tantalising the palate of the capital city with the exquisite taste of Japanese food.”

Adrift Kaya’s dedication to exceptional cuisine has garnered prestigious recognition over the last two years including making it to the ‘50 Best Discovery’ list in 2024, this stands as a testament to its culinary excellence. The restaurant was also awarded ‘The Fine/Luxury Dining Restaurant of the Year (North)’ at the ET Restaurant and Nightlife Awards 2023. Moreover, it was acknowledged in ‘The Best Restaurant in the Hospitality Honours List 2023 for Hotels, Restaurants and Travel’ and ‘The Top 10 Restaurants in the Food Awards 2023’ list.

On this occasion, Chef David Myers added, “It has been two unbelievable years and the love and support we have received from our guests during these years have been truly overwhelming. The credit goes to the incredibly passionate and enthusiastic team of Adrift Kaya, committed to delivering an amazing dining experience to our guests. But none of this would have been possible without Sandeep Gupta and his vision for the restaurant.”