Actor Priyanka Sarkar pairs up with Debasish Mondal for the first time

Debasish Mondal, known for his role in ‘Mandaar’, teams up with Priyanka Sarkar, a fan favourite since ‘Chirodini Tumi Je Amar’, for the first time in director Sankha Bhattacharya’s upcoming Bengali film, ‘Valmiki: A Saga of a Common Man’.

The cast, including Rajatava Dutta, Indrajit Majumdar, Samrat Biswas and Sumana Mukhopadhyay, promises an intriguing narrative linked to the Babri Masjid incident of 1992. However, the director remains tight-lipped about the specific connection.

Both Debasish and Priyanka will have distinct looks in the film, while the musical backdrop will feature the timeless works of Baul poet-singer Lalon Shah. Debojyoti Mishra is in charge of the music department. The film will go on floors next week in Kolkata.