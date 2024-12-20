Acropolis Mall unveils grand ‘Christmas Carnival’

Acropolis Mall, Kolkata’s favourite shopping and entertainment destination, is thrilled to announce its much-awaited ‘Christmas Carnival’, taking place from December 24, 2024, to January 1, 2025. Packed with a plethora of engaging activities and festive cheer, the carnival promises an unforgettable holiday experience for visitors of all ages.

The announcement was made during an exciting ‘Meet & Greet’ event featuring the star cast and crew of the much-anticipated film ‘Santan’, by ‘SVF Films’, directed by Raj Chakraborty and starring Subhashree Ganguly and Ritwick Chakraborty. The event brought a star-studded sparkle to the mall, setting the perfect tone for the upcoming festivities.

This year, Acropolis Mall is bringing the magic of Santa Claus alive, offering children and families a chance to immerse themselves in the joy of the holiday season. The mall will host an array of exciting activities daily from 1 pm to 9 pm, including nail art, face tattoos, clay, cap and glass painting, perfume making, magic workshops, paper arts and crafts and much more! Children will also enjoy experience zones specially catered for them like caricature, snake and ladder, puzzle wall and ‘Hit the Wicket’.

Adding to the festive cheer, the mall is partnering exclusively with ‘Fever FM’ and ‘Radio Nasha’, ensuring a vibrant atmosphere filled with music, fun and endless holiday joy.

Subhadip Basu, Corporate General Manager of Hospitality and Mall (‘Merlin Group’) said, “Acropolis Mall has always been a hub of happiness for families and friends. This Christmas, we’re taking it further by creating a unique carnival that offers something for everyone. We invite everyone to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year!”