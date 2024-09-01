Acropolis Mall presents ‘Second Interschool Chess Competition 2024’

The Acropolis Mall is back with exciting events and indoor sports. For the second year in a row, the ‘Bengal Chess Association’ teamed up with Acropolis Mall to organise the ‘Second Interschool Chess Competition 2024’. Acropolis Mall is arguably the only mall that hosts such an intense interschool chess competition on a grand scale.

More than 125 students from 50 schools participated in the competition at Acropolis Mall on August 25. Some of the eminent schools include Don Bosco School, St. Xavier’s Collegiate School, Mahadevi Birla High School, Lakshmipat Singhania Academy, DPS Ruby Park, South Point High School, Calcutta International School, South City International, Loreto House, Heritage School, La Martiniere for Girls School and La Martiniere for Boys.

At a formal event at Acropolis Mall, esteemed personalities like Pranab Bardhan, an eminent chess player and Asian Games gold medalist (Jakarta, 2018); Atanu Lahiri, International Master, Commonwealth Chess Champion and CEO of the ‘Bengal Chess Association’ and Subhadip Basu, GM of Acropolis Mall, Krishna Jha, Operations Head of Acropolis Mall presented trophies to the winners. The presence of Shantanu Lahiri, President of the ‘Bengal Chess Association’; Antarip Roy, secretary of the ‘Bengal Chess Association’ and Vice President Sabyasachi Tripathi added grace to the occasion.

An engrossing seven-round ‘FIDE Swiss League’ tournament unfolded, offering students an opportunity to showcase their strategic prowess. The event operated on a first-come, first-served basis, exclusively for school students.

Anshuman Dey from Frank Anthony Public School with six points out of seven rounds, Shreeyansh Kejriwal from Lakshipath Singhania with six points and Rihansh Pandey from Calcutta International School with six points won the top three prizes, respectively, in the individual category. The coveted ‘Best School’ prize was awarded to Lakshmipath Singhania Academy as the first winner with 17.5 points. The second winner was ‘South Point’ with 13.5 points. The third winner was ‘St. Xaviers’ collegiate school with 13.5 points. Additionally, a total of 40 trophies were presented to deserving winners in the age category.

“Chess is a sport that sharpens cognitive thinking and critical analysis skills. It holds immense value for students, especially in the digital era. Acropolis Mall hosted the first interschool chess competition in collaboration with the ‘Bengal Chess Association’ last year and this year, we’re hosting it again due to the overwhelming response from schools. We thank the ‘Bengal Chess Association’ for choosing Acropolis Mall as their partner. It gives us immense satisfaction to witness children deeply engrossed in contemplating their next move against their opponents on the chequerboard. Such mind sports empower children with enhanced focus and mental acumen - prerequisites for success in academics. It is crucial to encourage children to participate in chess and other games that help them excel in life in this era of virtual engagement and social media trends,” said Subhadip Basu.

Speaking on the occasion, Atanu Lahiri said, “The ‘Second Interschool Chess Championship’ is a unique event. The matches are played in a mix of festive and competitive spirit. Through this tournament, the game of chess has found a new venue, at a public shopping mall instead of being confined in closed-door venues. We thank ‘Merlin Group’ and the authorities of the ‘Merlin Group’ for hosting this event.”