'Abartan' Explores A Range of Emotions

The stories of Kaliya, the snake and Krishna are well known. Artist Arindam Mazumder has created unique imagery of the eastern and western fusion of 'Kaliya Daman' through his fascinating artistry on charcoal on paper at the recently held art exhibition, titled 'Abartan' at the Academy of Fine Arts in Kolkata. Organised by 'Kolkata Nandanik', the exhibition, which featured the works of 12 talented artists, brought a range of emotions through paintings on acrylic, wood, thread and watercolour.

A self-taught artist, Mazumder hasn't been to an art school but has always been inclined to the world of colours since childhood. The exhibition, which concluded on December 6, had three of his paintings on display, among which was a pen-and-ink portrait of an old man smoking. There's also an acrylic work of a post-Durga Puja immersion, which speaks of the silence that descends on the city once the goddess leaves.

Rakhi Chakraborty had five of her paintings on display at the exhibition, three acrylic works and two watercolour paintings. In the war, people mostly spoke about the men who fought. Rakhi chose to speak up for the animals that participated in the war, especially horses. A pass-out of the Government Art College in Kolkata, Rakhi worked as an advertising professional for a few years before giving it up. Now, she is a full-time painter.

Other artists' works like those of Tapan Das, Ayan Chakraborty, Netai Samanta, Avijit Chakraborty, Subir Debnathm Probhat Bagdi, Nandan Kr Dutta, Manabendra Ghosh, Tanmay Pyne and Sauvik Sil were also on display at the exhibition.