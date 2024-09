A festival of Indian classical dance and music, India Habitat Centre’s Stein Auditorium will present ‘Aavartan’. Curated by Madhur Gupta and Ramya Rajaraman and Prod. Sangeet Vidya Niketan, tickets for the two-day event (September 12 and September 13) are available at Rs 350, Rs 250 and Rs 150 on ‘bookmyshow.com’ and at the ‘Habitat Programmes’ desk.