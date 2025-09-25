MillenniumPost
A wholesome and soulful dining experience

BY MPost25 Sept 2025 10:18 PM IST
This Navratri, celebrate the spirit of festivity with a specially curated ‘Navratri Thali’ at Delhi Pavilion, the signature restaurant at Sheraton New Delhi.

Thoughtfully crafted by the restaurant’s culinary team, the ‘thali’ showcases traditional delicacies prepared with authentic flavours, offering guests a wholesome and soulful dining experience.

The Navratri Thali will be available till October 2, 2025, priced at Rs 1899 plus taxes.

For reservations, please call: 8826266858

