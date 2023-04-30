A time of celebration and networking

Marking the annual occasion of ‘Global Week of Engagement’ when all Hilton hotels around the world dedicate a week to express appreciation to their valued business partners and long-term guests, DoubleTree by Hilton Gurugram Baani Square held a celebration and networking dinner as a token of gratitude for their continued support.

The event was hosted at the beautiful ‘Pose: The Fashion Bar’, where guests were seen enjoying evening snacks and free-flowing beverages followed by a sumptuous dinner at the award-winning restaurant, Glasshouse. The dinner menu for this special evening was curated by the executive chef, Sandeep Panwar and included handpicked signature delicacies from the newly launched menus of the hotel’s food and beverage outlets.

The event unfolded many surprises for the attendees that included the hotel’s patisserie, Café O Lait, with a new look and an exclusive unveiling of ‘Khushiyan by Hilton’ gifting hampers.

The event was graced by the presence of top executives of corporates and event companies.

On this special occasion, Siddharth Mann, commercial director, said, “A week-long celebration of the ‘Global Week of Engagement’ couldn’t have concluded on such a high note without our corporate clients, trade partners and media glorifying the evening with their gracious presence. We are highly encouraged to get the appreciation as one of the most preferred business hotels and event destinations in the millennium city.”