A taste of Uttarakhand at The Park, New Delhi

The Park, New Delhi, brings you ‘The Uttarakhand Food Festival’, a gastronomic journey that celebrates the rich and unique flavours of the hills. Using ingredients specially sourced from the region itself, Chef Narender Singh Bisht has meticulously curated the menu, bringing authentic Uttarakhand cuisine to life.

The meal started off with a soothing bowl of ‘Gahat ka Soup’, a staple in Uttarakhand, made with horse gram. The heartwarming earthy flavours of the soup had perfectly set the tone for the feast ahead. Next was delightful ‘Jakhiya Aloo’, baby potatoes tempered with ‘jakiya’ seeds (a spice native to the region). Though simple, the dish was bursting with flavours and paired perfectly with ragi rotis, another Uttarakhand specialty.

Moving on, for non-vegetarians, ‘Jangli Murg’ and ‘Garhwali Bhuna Bakor’ (slow-cooked goat) were the highlights. Prepared with rustic spices, ‘Jangli Murg’ offered a hearty, smoky taste, while the tender ‘Garhwali Bhuna Bakor’ transported me straight to the hills with its authentic burst of flavours. Both dishes captured the essence of traditional mountain cooking perfectly paired with mountain red rice.

The side of ‘Bhang ki Chutney’, made from roasted hemp seeds and ‘Anardana ki Chutney’, a tangy pomegranate-based relish, added the perfect touch to every dish. Often considered the soul of Garhwali cuisine, these chutneys elevated each bite with their bold flavours.

The grand finale was the sweet and fragrant ‘Jhangore ki Kheer’, a creamy millet pudding that melted in your mouth and ‘Bal Mithai’, a brown fudgy sweet coated with white sugar-coated roasted poppy seeds. Bringing together the simplicity and richness of Uttarakhand’s culinary heritage, the desserts were a perfect end to the meal.

Allowing each dish to shine in its authenticity, Chef Narender Singh Bisht has done a remarkable job in curating this menu. Offering diners a true taste of the mountains right in the heart of the city, ‘The Uttarakhand Food Festival’ at ‘The Park’ is not just a meal - it’s an experience. Don’t miss this limited-time culinary celebration which is ongoing till September 30, 2024, for lunch and dinner.