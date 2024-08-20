A taste of Bengal awaits at Blooms, Eros Hotel New Delhi

Food lovers may immerse themselves in Bengal’s rich culinary heritage at Blooms, the multi-cuisine restaurant at Eros Hotel New Delhi Nehru Place. The hotel’s menu, renowned for its vibrant flavours, diverse ingredients and exquisite preparation methods, offers a wide range of Bengali delicacies, both vegetarian and non-vegetarian, ensuring there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Experience the true flavours of Bengal with the hotel’s iconic non-vegetarian dishes, such as ‘Kosha Chicken’, ‘Murger Jhol’, ‘Chicken Stew’, ‘Macher Kaliya’, ‘Doi Macch’ and ‘Sorson Macch’, all prepared with authentic spices and techniques. Blooms’ vegetarian offerings, including ‘Echorer Dalna’, ‘Mochar Ghonto’, ‘Veg Dudh Shukto’ and ‘Potoler Dolma’, celebrate the delicate flavours of seasonal produce.

People may conclude their culinary journey with mouth-watering desserts such as ‘Gur Sandesh’, ‘Bhapa Doi’, ‘Mishti Doi’, ‘Rasogulla’, ‘Rasokadam’ and ‘Kheer Kadam’.

Get ready to join Eros Hotel New Delhi Nehru Place for a gastronomic journey through Bengal’s culinary landscape, where every dish tells a story of tradition, innovation and passion.

Venue: Blooms, Eros Hotel New Delhi

Date: August 19 - August 25, 2024

Time: 7 pm - 11 pm

Price: Rs 2250 + taxes