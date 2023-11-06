A night of unforgettable musical journey

On the night of November 4, the Nexus Select CityWalk Mall in Delhi was buzzing with excitement as the esteemed singer-songwriter Jasleen Royal took the stage by storm.

The Filmfare awardee’s mesmerising performance effortlessly combined soulful melodies with infectious energy, which cast an enchanting spell over the entire audience in the mall.

Jasleen Royal’s captivating voice, intertwined with her heartfelt lyrics, left the crowd awestruck, ensuring that the evening would be remembered as an unforgettable musical journey for all those fortunate enough to be present at the Nexus Select CityWalk Mall.