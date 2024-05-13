A musical evening with ‘Mandolin Wonders Orchestra’

Ever wondered how the iconic songs of ‘Dilwale Dulahnia Le Jayenge’ and ‘The Great Gambler’ became so popular? It was the humble instrument mandolin.

This all-mandolin band ‘Mandolin Wonders Orchestra’ and Pradipto Sengupta Music Academy, in association with Colorectal Cancer Awareness Foundation and Apollo Hospital group, performed at the Indian Habitat Center in Stein Auditorium in New Delhi. The main aim of this concert was to spread awareness about colorectal cancer by Dr Deepak Govil from Apollo Hospital and Co and to promote the instrument mandolin.

Geeta Chandran, the renowned Bharatnatyam dancer, graced the occasion as chief guest. It was a feast of music in a world-class wonderful setting. ‘Mandolin Wonders Orchestra’ performed followed by a solo performance by Mandolin maestro Pradipto Sengupta. Artists of this band belong to different professions and different professions, like doctors, IT businessmen and bank employees from Australia, Mumbai, Bhopal, Dharmshala, Pune and other places. The audience enjoyed the program thoroughly.