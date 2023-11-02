A Karva Chauth affair at Tyaani

A private preview of Tyaani’s latest ‘Fine Jewellery Collection’ was held in Delhi recently in collaboration with the fashion designer Rohini Tandon, hosted by ‘Star buzzz’ director Seema Gumber, along with the presence of famous Tarot card master, Wiccan and author Rashme Oberoi and ‘Shark Tank’ fame entrepreneur Geetika Anand.

Weddings and the festive season bring with them the need for only the most bedazzling handcrafted jewellery that leaves everyone in awe of its elegance.

‘Tyaani’, a fine jewellery brand by Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar, hosted a private evening gala for the socialites of Delhi filled with diamonds, rubies and emeralds at the show by ‘Karan Johar Delhi Store’, which lies in the prime area of Kutub Boulevard, Mehrauli.

The show was curated in collaboration with Rohini Tandon, Rashme Oberoi and Geetika Anand, where sustainable fashion, pep talks and life sharing practical designs were a mesmerising occasion. The show hosted by Seema Gumber had guests wearing luxurious pieces of uncut ‘Polki’ diamonds, 22KT gold, coloured stones and pearls from the new ‘Bridal/Festive Fine Jewellery Collection’ at the event.

As a surprise element, ‘Tyaani’ had a wonderful curation of strong, independent women among Delhi’s most famous socialites. The new ‘Fine Jewellery Collection’ will be exclusively available at ‘Tyaani’ stores across India.