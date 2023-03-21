A journey of nature and traditions

The very popular art gallery in the town, Gallery Charubasona: Jogen Chowdhury Centre for Arts, is going to showcase an exhibition titled ‘Rhythmic Nature and Nostalgia’ from March 23, 2023, to April 9, 2023. The globally acclaimed painter, Jogen Chowdhury, will be present to grace the inauguration ceremony to be held on March 23 at 6:30 pm. It’s going to display before the viewers the ‘Soras’ (terracotta discs) and board designs by artist Sourav Ghosh and experiments with papier mache and pen and ink works by artist Trina Chatterji.

The artistic journeys of both artists have varied over the years, but in this exhibition, Sourav will be showcasing his love for nature in terms of traditional motifs of Alpona (ornamental floor designs of Bengal) in graceful linearity and pleasing colour combinations, whereas Trina’s personal experience and love for nature is expressed through gritty textures and bulging forms, both reminiscent of an etching plate and a relief sculpture panel using a comparatively darker palette. But the rhythm of nature is unmistakable in both of their works.

In this exhibition, both artists have used circular orientations as well as rectangular and square shapes to express themselves in their own inimitable styles using colours and textures of their choice or moods.