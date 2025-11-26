A grand showcase of couture, cinema and culture

Marking it as a first-of-its-kind experience for the delegates, IFFI has brought the couture, culture and cinema together at the iconic red carpet of the ongoing International Film Festival of India, 2025, at Panaji, Goa. The fashion show, ‘Handloom Sarees in Motion: 70MM on Runway’ was organised by ‘Shikha’s Kariigarii’, a social enterprise dedicated to Indian handlooms, in collaboration with ‘DC Handlooms’, Ministry of Textiles, Govt of India, Entertainment Society of Goa and NFDC.

Performed twice in the evening of November 25, the 15-minute showcase transported audiences through the journey of Bollywood, draping its history one saree at a time. With each sequence set to music from different cinematic eras, the runway became a moving celebration of nostalgia, artistry and the timeless elegance of the saree. The show invited IFFI delegates and film personalities to revisit India’s cinematic evolution through its most iconic attire, the saree. From the fluid drapes of the 1940s to the bold, experimental silhouettes of the 2020s, the red carpet came alive with legendary moods, muses and memories, all recreated through six yards of handloom heritage. Each swirl and pleat mirrored the progression of Indian cinema, bringing back the era of graceful heroines, the rebellious 1970s, romantic 1990s and the contemporary age of glamour.

More than 40 handloom sarees, from the collection of ‘Shikha’s Kariigarii’, sourced from different parts of the country, were presented during the show. Sarees included, Tussar silk from Chhattisgarh, Ikat Pashmina Saree from J&K, Banarasi Butidar Saree & Mubarakpur Lachcha Buta Saree from Uttar Pradesh, Chanderi from Madhya Pradesh, Gheecha silk from Chhattisgarh, Venkatagiri Saree from Andhra, Kuthampully Saree from Kerala and others. Some of these sarees were also hand-painted by the award-winning artists working for the brand, with different art forms such as Pichwai from Rajasthan, Pattachitra from Odisha, Warli from Maharashtra, Pen-Kalamkari from Andhra, Madhubani from Bihar, Gonda and Bhil art from Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh and others.

Speaking on the occasion, Delilah M. Lobo, Vice Chairperson, Entertainment Society of Goa, said, “This first-of-its-kind fashion showcase at IFFI is a wonderful initiative that brings a refreshing and engaging dimension to the festival. Fashion is always an integral part of cinema and culture and the event by ‘Shikha’s Kariigarii’ beautifully reinforces that connection. We look forward to curating many more such creative collaborations that celebrate craftsmanship, storytelling and India’s rich cultural heritage.”

“IFFI has always been a platform that celebrates creativity in all its forms. This year, hosting a handloom-led fashion showcase on the main red carpet highlights India’s cultural depth and the powerful intersection of cinema and craftsmanship. ‘Sarees in Motion’ beautifully captured the essence of India, innovative, rooted and globally resonant. We are proud to support initiatives that honour our artistic legacy while inspiring new narratives,” said Prakash Magdum, MD of NFDC.

Dr M Beena, Development Commissioner (Handlooms) shared, “Rooted in tradition, saree is a fashion statement and a philosophy - a philosophy of artistry and rural livelihood. Through IFFI, which celebrates cinema in the most glamorous way, we wanted to present our attire and the work of our weavers, artisans and creative traditions before the global audience. ‘Sarees in Motion’ is our tribute to India’s heritage, its timeless elegance and the spirit of ‘Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi’.”

Speaking about the collaborative effort, Shikha Ajmera, renowned artist and promoter of the brand, said, “I am happy that my brand is showcased at such a prestigious event. Such platforms provide a big support for the artists and artisans working for the brand, as this helps us in promoting India’s cultural heritage on a global scale.”

‘Shikha’s Kariigarii’ is a social enterprise committed to preserving Indian handloom traditions, empowering artisans and presenting heritage weaves in contemporary formats. More than 100 award-winning artists from different parts of the country are working with the brand.