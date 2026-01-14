A Genius & The Common Man: Exploring Charlie Chaplin’s Enduring Legacy

‘A Genius & The Common Man’, a solo exhibition by renowned artist Shuvaprasanna, in collaboration with Kolkata Centre For Creativity, was formally inaugurated in the presence of actor and director Goutam Ghose; actress June Malia and Priti Patel, renowned Manipuri dancer, marking a significant cultural moment at the beginning of the new year.

The exhibition is inspired by the enduring cultural legacy of Charlie Chaplin, the legend whose screen persona gave voice to the marginalised, blending wit with quiet resistance - a spirit that continues to resonate across generations and geographies. Through this body of work, Shuvaprasanna engages deeply with Chaplin’s visual and emotional vocabulary. The paintings focus on the subtle language of expression, the tilt of a head, the hesitation of a gesture, the tension between laughter and melancholy, revealing Chaplin not as an icon alone, but as a mirror of the common man.

Executed in liquid acrylic on canvas, the artworks explore texture and movement to evoke a sense of joy, playfulness and satire. The fluidity of the medium mirrors the dynamism of Chaplin’s screen presence, while lending a contemporary visual language to a timeless subject. This body of work emerges from the artist’s sustained practice and long-standing engagement with social narratives in art.

“What strikes me about Chaplin is that his humour never felt cheap and his sadness never felt distant. Today, as we navigate complexity and contradiction, his work feels more alive than ever and that’s what I wanted to explore on canvas,” said Shuvaprasanna.

‘A Genius & the Common Man’ invites viewers to reflect on the enduring relevance of Chaplin’s philosophy and its resonance within today’s cultural and social landscape. The exhibition is open to the public from 11 am to 7 pm at Kolkata Centre For Creativity till January 22, 2026.