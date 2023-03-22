A flavourful Navratra thali at Glasshouse

Experience the mélange of festive flavours by feasting on a special Navratra thali curated by the chefs to mark this auspicious occasion. The special ‘Navratra Thali’ at Glasshouse restaurant features Kesari lassi, aloo moongphali tikki, chene ki tarkari, jeera aloo tamatar, khatta meetha kaddu, sabudana khichdi, samak ke chawal, kuttu ki poori and phool makhane ki kheer.

So, if one wants to dine out during this period, head to Glasshouse restaurant and indulge in the delectable feast throughout the festivities in a plush, modern setting.

“Each delicacy in this thali is an absolute treat. It features popular fasting dishes and while savoring, one will enjoy varied flavors,” said Sandeep Panwar, Executive Chef.

“Our ‘Navratra Thali’ is nothing short of a three-course meal. If you’re fasting and want to indulge in some delectable offerings, do visit to try our thali,” added Manvendra Pratap Singh, manager, Food and Beverage.

Venue: Glasshouse restaurant, DoubleTree by Hilton Gurugram Baani Square

Date: March 22, 2023 - March 30, 2023

Time: 11 am - 11 pm

Price per thali: Rs 800 plus taxes

Home delivery available