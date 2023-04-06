A DIY idea turns into reality

After enduring nearly three months of self-isolation during the pandemic, Manya Gupta, founder of ‘Artsy Alley’, approached Srishti Arora, a graphic designer, with an innovative concept: the creation of interactive DIY kits designed for both children and adults.

While the idea seemed exciting, it had its share of challenges - the creation of a brand for a D2C market.

The duo decided to work together and designed pre-assembled DIY kits complete with step-by-step instructions. Srishti focused on building the entire brand identity - the brand name, tagline, logo suite, labels, print materials and packaging design - along with the launch of the brand.

The goal was to develop a playful brand language with hand-drawn doodles, cutesy elements and abstract shapes to add visual interest. The final result of ‘Artsy Alley’ is a brand that is full of energy and creativity, perfectly capturing the essence of the DIY kits it offers and making the entire process of creating one’s own piece of art fun.

“From suggesting the brand name and working on the packaging to designing our social media content, Srishti took care of everything. Timely fulfilment of the deliverables, attention to detail and incorporation of the latest branding techniques are just a few things that fascinate me about her,” Manya said.