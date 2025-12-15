A Christmas Wonderland of Warmth, Flavour & Joy

Eros Hotel New Delhi is set to welcome the festive season with an unforgettable Christmas celebration. On December 24, from 7 pm to 11 pm, guests can enjoy an enchanting Christmas Eve experience that captivates the senses and creates cherished memories.

Presenting a seasonal, cosy and festive ambience, the dinner features a wide variety of turkey carvings, authentic chipolatas and cranberry sauce available at the live station. Food connoisseurs have an opportunity to tempt their taste buds with mulled wine and delectable appetisers, followed by a scrumptious dinner.

Adding to the festive cheer, the hotel will host an exquisite Christmas Brunch on December 25, from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm, offering a curated experience for families and friends to celebrate the joy of togetherness.

Visitors can immerse themselves in the seasonal delights, including live performances and festive decorations that capture the essence of Christmas Day. The impeccable setup, along with personalised service, ensures an unforgettable experience for every guest as they relish the exquisite festive preparations.

Conventional X-Mas Eve Dinner: December 24 | 7 pm - 11 pm

Ceremonial X-Mas Brunch: December 25 | 12:30 pm - 3:30 pm

Price: Rs 4,500 per person for Christmas Brunch and Rs 4,200 per person for Christmas Eve

Kids (5-12 years): Rs 2,500