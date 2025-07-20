7th Nirantar Neeraj Series: Celebrating literary excellence with ‘Neeraj Samman 2025’

The Mahakavi Gopal Das Neeraj Foundation, in collaboration with the Press Club of India, hosted the 7th edition of the ‘Nirantar Neeraj Series’, a prestigious event celebrating literary and artistic contributions. The highlight of the evening was the presentation of the coveted ‘Neeraj Samman 2025’ to renowned lyricist and Central Board of Film Certification’s (CBFC) Chairperson, Prasoon Joshi. The award was jointly presented by distinguished personalities, including filmmaker Boney Kapoor, senior BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi, lyricist Sameer Anjaan, humorist poet Surendra Sharma, Bharat Express News channel’s CMD Upendra Rai, Nutek Dubai’s Chairman Musharraf Ali Khan and Neeraj Foundation representatives Mrigank Neeraj and Shashank Neeraj. Last year, the award was conferred upon legendary lyricist Javed Akhtar.

The event featured a vibrant poetry recitation session, with notable poets such as Dr Sarita Sagar, Pawan Aagri, Sharif Bharti and Mahesh Shrivastava captivating the audience. Other prominent figures, including social worker Manek Shah, playback singer Shibani Kashyap, actress Indrani Pandhi, international poet Professor Afzal Mangalauri, Dr Hariom (IAS) and Durgadan Gaur, also participated in the poetic recitations, adding to the cultural richness of the evening.

The program was masterfully anchored by senior poet Dr Shiv Om Amber, whose engaging moderation was widely appreciated. Guests were warmly welcomed by Mrigank Neeraj, Ravi Kumar and Shashank Neeraj, ensuring a heartfelt reception for all attendees.

In addition to the ‘Neeraj Samman’, several other luminaries were honoured for their contributions to society and the arts. Among the recipients were Dr Atul Krishna, Chairman of Subharti University, actress Indrani Pandhi, singer Shibani Kashyap and social worker Manek Shah.

The event underscored the enduring legacy of Mahakavi Gopal Das Neeraj, celebrating his contributions to Indian literature while recognising contemporary artists and poets who continue to enrich the cultural landscape. The ‘7th Nirantar Neeraj Series’ reaffirmed its status as a cherished platform for literary and artistic excellence.