7th Jazz India Circuit: Celebrating brass in Gurugram!

Prepare for an unforgettable weekend of music and culture, as DLF presents the 7th edition of the ‘Jazz India Circuit’ (JIC), celebrating the rich and dynamic sounds of brass-heavy jazz! Organised by ‘Teamwork Arts’, a leading name in performing arts and entertainment, this much-awaited event promises two evenings of exceptional talent and electrifying performances.

The ‘Jazz India Circuit’ will take place from November 23 to November 24, 2024, at Horizon Plaza, DLF Sector 63, Gurugram, starting at 5 pm and 6 pm respectively. Also, feel the bold, smooth flavours of Speyside’s original single malt - ‘The Glenlivet’ - come alive alongside the fiery, soul-stirring energy of jazz. This collaboration is a celebration of fearless originality and masterful craftsmanship, where the richness of a timeless whisky meets the electrifying pulse of live music. A night that brings together bold spirits, both in a glass and on stage.

The 7th edition of JIC brings a stellar mix of national and international talent together. Day 1 will kick off with a stunning performance by Tamara and Lukasheva ft. Adarsh Shenoy, followed by the groove-infused tunes of ‘The Revisit Project’ and the high-energy beats of ‘The Fanculos’. Day 2 will showcase the eclectic sounds of ‘Imon’; the evocative rhythms of ‘Refuge’; the experimental artistry of ‘Princely States Dub Orchestra’ and the bold brass-driven melodies of the ‘Bollyjazz Big Band’.

Announcing ‘Jazz India Circuit 2024’, Avik Roy, Festival Producer of ‘Jazz India Circuit’ said, “The ‘Jazz India Circuit’ is a vibrant platform for celebrating the ever-evolving sounds of jazz. This year’s edition, with its focus on brass-heavy, big band performances, brings a unique energy and dynamism to the stage. Brass instruments have an unparalleled ability to create bold, resonant and emotive sounds and we’re excited to present a lineup that highlights this spirit. We invite music lovers to immerse themselves in the electrifying performances and experience the magic of jazz like never before.”

Set against the elegant backdrop of Horizon Plaza, the venue offers an intimate and vibrant setting for the festival. Alongside the music, attendees can indulge in curated food and beverage options, making for a complete cultural experience.

Tickets are now available on ‘insider.in’. People can secure their spot early and join for a one-of-a-kind celebration of music and culture at the ‘7th Jazz India Circuit’.