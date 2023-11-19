7th Indian Wine Day celebrated at The Lalit Great Eastern Kolkata

The Legacy Lounge at The Lalit Great Eastern Kolkata, one of the city’s iconic properties, played host to a spectacular evening recently when it celebrated the 7th Indian Wine Day. The event, marked by the presence of distinguished guests and a curated selection of handpicked wines, was nothing short of a sensory delight.

The soirée became truly exceptional as the distinguished sommelier Charles Donnadieu had thoughtfully selected and curated a collection of wines, including meticulously chosen Indian varieties, enhancing the evening with a touch of his discerning expertise.

Chef Ayan Chatterjee then curated an exquisite spread, starting with the delightful ‘Pur Bhora Chanar Chop’ paired with ‘Fratelli Chardonnay’, followed by the flavourful ‘Sorse Diye Palong Fulkopi’ complemented by ‘Sette’ and culminating in the decadent delight of yummilious ‘Rasmalai’.

The event was graced by the presence of celebrities from various fields, making it a glittering affair. Notable attendees included Imran Zaki, Rajendra Singh and Sudesh Poddar (President, FHRAI), chef Priyanka M, actor Sayantini Guha and to name a few.

The Legacy Lounge was transformed into a haven for wine enthusiasts, as guests revelled in the fusion of culture and sophistication. The clinking of glasses resonated with laughter and the exchange of anecdotes, creating an ambience that truly celebrated the spirit of the 7th Indian Wine Day.