79th Independence Day: Sapphire Creations Dance Company to represent India in Tajikistan

Sapphire Creations Dance Company has been chosen by the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Council for Cultural Relations, Government of India, to celebrate the 79th Independence Day of India in Tajikistan from August 15 to August 22, 2025.

A 12-member team will be led by Sapphire’s Founder Director, Sudarshan Chakravorty, with Dinesh Poddar as the lighting designer. The tour will commence in the premises of the Indian Embassy in Dushanbe, where ‘Sapphire’ will perform ‘Vande Mataram’ as part of the flag hoisting ceremony.

Under the concept and choreography by Sudarshan Chakravorty and light design by Dinesh Poddar, the team will perform ‘Atithi Devo Bhavo: Celebrating Bharat’. The 75 minutes performance will be an amazing amalgam of dance, music and visuals where the performers will highlight the sight and sound of India from Bengal patachitra, Bhatiyali (Boatman’s songs) to Dandia Raas of Gujarat and Ganesh Chaturthi of Maharashtra - all woven together with various other dances, including the finale as a tribute to India-Tajikistan friendship using popular Tajik and Indian songs.

The tour will see performances by performers Ankita Duttagupta, Promita Karfa, Manju Ray Dutta, Rima Halder, Avirupa Das, Prosenjit Dutta, Rathin Das, Abrar Saqib, Bhaskar Routh, Anurag Gupta and Sudarshan Chakravorty.

‘Sapphire’ celebrates the idea of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ where members consider their guests as Gods. They build kinship with all who cross their threshold. They welcome them with ‘Dweepa’ (Lamp), ‘Pushpa’ (Flowers), ‘Naada’ (Sound), ‘Naividya’ (Food/Betel Leaf) and more. This bonding to accept all makes our nation diverse yet one!