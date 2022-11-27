6th edition of Delhi Poetry Festival is here!

Committed to preserving, reviving and celebrating the cultural and poetic heritage of the historical city of Delhi, 'Delhi Poetry Festival' will celebrate poetry distinctively in four languages - Hindi, Urdu, Punjabi, English and more Indian language poets will join in one single festival that is exclusive to poetry with an eclectic mix of speakers to light up the discussions around poetry.

Announcing the festival, Dolly Singh, founder and festival director of DPF, said, "Delhi has always been a poets' playground. Its alleys still resonate with the verses of Khusro, Ghalib and Zafar. It's human to indulge in poetry. In escapism. It sneaks in and finds a place in our thoughts. No wonder poetry is so immersive. Great poetry has the power to start a fire in a person's life. It can alter the way we see ourselves. It can change the way we see the world."

With the introduction of Punjabi poetry, DPF will celebrate the great poet, Waris Shah, whose 300th year is currently being commemorated. This would include a candid conversation, 'Hawa Vich Likhe Harf'. The invocation of Waris Shah will continue with a pertinent and essential subject of 'Relevance of Heer' in the 21st century.

While Rabbi Shergill will catch up with Dolly Singh to voice his thoughts on the role of a creative artist during a cultural decline, national-award winning documentary filmmaker Brahmanand Singh will be in an intense dialogue with Suanshu Khurana on 'Creating Musical Legacies through Books and Cinema'. The works and life of Anand Bakshi, a famed lyricist of yore, will be discussed by his son, Rakesh Anand Bakshi. On the lighter side, poetry, folk and tradition will amalgamate to create a very energetic session 'Madhaniaa' poetry in Punjabi wedding songs, along with many other events.

The standalone poetry festival will be held at the India Habitat Centre on December 10 to December 11, 2022.