6 Ballygunge Place opens its first restaurant outside Bengal

The culinary landscape of Delhi is about to be enriched with a distinct new flavour. ‘6 Ballygunge Place’, Kolkata’s iconic restaurant renowned for its authentic Bengali cuisine, has opened its first outlet outside of its home city in the heart of Delhi at the Eldeco Center, Malviya Nagar in Delhi. This exciting expansion marks a significant milestone for the brand, bringing the vibrant and unique flavours of Bengal to the capital city, where diverse food cultures thrive.

With a legacy that began in 2003, ‘6 Ballygunge Place’, under the umbrella of ‘Savourites Hospitality Pvt Ltd’, has been a pillar of Bengali cuisine in Kolkata, cherished for its dedication to traditional recipes, elegant ambiance and exceptional service. Today, it’s a cherished name in Kolkata’s fine dining scene. Housed in a historic bungalow, it’s the first retail outlet in India to register its address as a trademark. The move to Delhi is more than just an expansion - it’s an invitation for Delhiites to experience a slice of Kolkata’s culinary heritage, right in their own city.

Delhi, a melting pot of cultures and cuisines, presents the perfect market for ‘6 Ballygunge Place’ to launch its first restaurant outside Kolkata. With 45 percent of Delhi’s consumers, particularly Gen Z and millennials, actively seeking unique and diverse dining experiences, the city’s food scene is a dynamic blend of global and regional cuisines alongside traditional North Indian fare. Despite this diversity, there is a significant gap in authentic Bengali cuisine, especially in the fine dining segment. Given that Delhiites dine out an average of nine times a month, with 30 percent of these outings being at upscale restaurants, 6 Ballygunge Place’s niche Bengali menu is strategically positioned to captivate foodies seeking premium, high-quality dining options. This launch is a calculated step to cater to the growing demand for unique culinary experiences in Delhi’s vibrant dining culture.

“Delhi represents a confluence of cultures and cuisines, making it the perfect city for our first expansion. We are thrilled to introduce the unique flavours of Bengal to Delhi’s discerning food lovers. We believe that our authentic dishes, steeped in tradition, will not only satisfy the taste buds of Bengali food enthusiasts but also appeal to Delhiites eager to explore something new and culturally rich,” said Swaminathan Ramani, partner at ‘Savourites Hospitality Pvt Ltd’.

The new Delhi outlet promises to deliver the same authentic dining experience that ‘6 Ballygunge Place’ is celebrated for in Kolkata. The menu at ‘6 Ballygunge Place’ in Delhi offers a feast for the senses, featuring classic Bengali dishes such as ‘Shorshe Ilish’ (‘Hilsa Fish in Mustard Sauce’), ‘Chingri Malai Curry’ (‘Prawn in Coconut Cream’), ‘Kosha Mangsho’ (‘Slow-Cooked Mutton’) and an array of delectable sweets like ‘roshogolla’ and ‘sandesh’. Each dish is prepared with the freshest ingredients and traditional recipes, ensuring a truly authentic taste of Bengal.

“We are thrilled to bring the essence of Kolkata’s rich culinary heritage to Delhi. Our menu features time-honoured Bengali classics, crafted with the freshest ingredients and authentic recipes. Our goal is to provide Delhiites with a genuine taste of Bengal, blending authenticity with a touch of modern flair,” said Chef Sushanta Sengupta a partner at ‘Savourites Hospitality Pvt Ltd’.

Aninda Palit, the partner at ‘Savourites Hospitality Pvt Ltd’, said, “We are confident that our authentic flavours and commitment to quality will win the hearts of Delhi’s food lovers and make us a cherished part of the city’s vibrant dining culture.”