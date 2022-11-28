53rd IFFI comes to an end

On November 28, the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) finally came to an end after nine days in Goa. Apart from Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Dr L Murugan and Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, celebrities like South superstar Chiranjeevi, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and others attended the closing ceremony.

"IFFI not only entertained but also educated us. IFFI opened a nuanced world of cinema for audiences across the region, both young and old, new and festival veterans," said Anurag Thakur.

While Chiranjeevi was presented with the 'Indian Film Personality of the Year Award for 2022', Kumar talked about how the nation is on the road to becoming a superpower. The event closed its curtains with the international premiere of veteran Polish filmmaker Krzysztof Zanussi's enigmatic film, 'Perfect Number', which searches for philosophical answers in the mathematical theories of quantum physics and calculus to push the limits of physics, where science meets transcendence.