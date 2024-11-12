4th edition of ‘Skydiving Festival’ in Ujjain begins

‘Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board’ is thrilled to announce the expansion of the ‘Skydiving Festival’ in Ujjain following the phenomenal success of the previous ‘Skydiving Festivals’. The fourth consecutive ‘Skydiving Festival’ aims to boost adventure tourism and diversify tourism activities in the state. The tourists will gain an exciting opportunity to jump from a height of 10,000 feet and witness the magnificent view of the spiritual city of Ujjain.

Principal Secretary of ‘Tourism and Culture Department’ and Managing Director of ‘Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board’ Sheo Shekhar Shukla said, “Madhya Pradesh is an offbeat multispecialty destination of first choice and has set astounding tourist footfall records. The sky diving festival in the spiritual land of Ujjain will once again offer thrill and entertainment. Given the success of the first three editions of the ‘Skydiving Festival’ and the enthusiasm of the tourists towards the adventure activity, this year, the fourth edition has started in Ujjain. Adventure lovers will be able to experience the thrill of flying in the sky during this three-month extravaganza commenced on November 9 and will conclude on February 9, 2025.”

‘Sky-high India’, the organising company, uses a specially modified ‘Cessna 182P’ aircraft capable of carrying six people at a time for skydiving. At the same time, two participants with two instructors are being carried out for skydiving.

Shukla added that more than 1000 participants are likely to participate in these three months. Along with skydiving, other air-based activities will also be conducted in the future. Madhya Pradesh beckons visitors on a three-month-long adventure extravaganza at Datana Airstrip overlooking the majestic city of Mahakal.

Participants can safely experience the thrill of freefall while soaking in the breathtaking views of the Ujjain Mahakaleshwar. The skydiving operations are being conducted by ‘Sky-high India’, a company certified by the ‘Directorate General of Civil Aviation’ (DGCA) and the ‘United States Parachute Association’ (USPA). Highly trained skydivers ensure a safe and unforgettable experience for all participants.

The skydiving experience is available from 8 am to 5 pm daily. Bookings can be made online at www.skyhighindia.com. Ujjain is well-connected by all modes of transportation. The city has a railway station and it’s 54km away from Indore which has an international airport.

The ‘Skydiving Festival’ offers a unique opportunity for adrenaline seekers inspired by the enthusiastic response from tourists and the desire to position Madhya Pradesh as a premier adventure tourism destination.