3rd Crafted for the Future: A showcase of India’s rich craft traditions

‘Crafted for the Future’, an initiative of DC Handicrafts, Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, returns with its third edition as part of the broader ‘Weave the Future’ series. The exhibition will be held from December 12 to December 21 at the National Crafts Museum, New Delhi and will be open to all with free entry.

This edition turns its focus to everyday materials and the wisdom embedded in traditional craft practices, inviting visitors to explore how India’s long history of material intelligence can guide more mindful and responsible ways of living today. Through installations, workshops, film screenings, demonstrations and a craft marketplace, the initiative brings together artisans, designers and material innovators from across the country.

Speaking about the initiative, Amrit Raj, DC Handicrafts, Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, said, “At DC Handicrafts, we believe that every piece of craft carries the legacy of its land, the skill of its maker and the story of its time. ‘Crafted for the Future’ is not just an exhibition - it is a celebration of materials, traditions and conscious creativity that can guide the way we live tomorrow.”

Visitors to ‘Crafted for the Future’ can explore a thoughtfully curated craft marketplace, immersive installations and daily film screenings that open up conversations around materials, craft processes and sustainability. The event offers a variety of hands-on workshops led by artisans, designers and practitioners - each designed to introduce participants to traditional techniques and contemporary interpretations of craft (registration required only for workshops).

Over the 10 days, guests can also meet the makers, interact with artisans and collectives from across India, and engage with craft-led knowledge systems rooted in circularity, mindful living, and regional material intelligence, making the experience both participatory and deeply reflective.

Event Details

• Event: ‘Crafted for the Future - Weave the Future 3.0’ (an initiative of DC Handicrafts, Ministry of Textiles, Government of India

• Dates: December 12 - December 12, 2025

• Timings: 10 am - 6 pm

• Venue: National Crafts Museum, New Delhi

• Entry: Free and open to all