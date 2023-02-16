‘35th Garden Tourism Festival’ begins!

As it’s time to welcome spring with utmost gaiety, ‘Delhi Tourism’ is all set to host the ‘35th Garden Tourism Festival’ from today until February 19, 2023, at the Garden of Five Senses, Said-Ul-Ajaib Village, M B Road (near Saket Metro Station). ‘Delhi Tourism’ has been organising this three-day extravaganza for almost three decades now, which showcases a variety of flora and fauna to charm garden enthusiasts.

India has assumed the presidency of the ‘G-20’ from December 1, 2022, up to November 30, 2023. Hence, this year, the theme of the festival is ‘Garden of Unity’ for ‘G-20’. The venue spread over 20 acres of lush green will provide space for public leisure and the sprawling gardens filled with innumerable flowers will make for an unforgettable sight.

The ‘35th Garden Tourism Festival’ would be inaugurated today by Manish Sisodia, Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Tourism, GNCTD. This annual festival presents floral displays, theme gardens, horticultural demonstrations and other activities. During GTF, all exhibits are judged by judges who have extensive knowledge of the respective horticulture area.

The festival is a great platform for garden lovers to meet, interact and showcase their fruit of labour. This year, some of the major participants during the festival are the horticulture departments of NDMC, DJB, SDMC, Northern Railways, Archaeological Survey of India, CPWD, Hero Moto Corp and others. Competitions would be organised into 32 categories, such as potted plants, dahlias, hanging baskets, foliage plants, cacti and succulents, aromatic/herbal and medicinal plants and more.

All the exhibits during the festival would be evaluated by judges having domain knowledge. There would be separate sections to sell the plants, horticulture equipment, pesticides, fertilisers and other general items. This will provide an added advantage for the visitors to buy gardening equipment and saplings under one roof.

Some of the highlights of the festival include over 300 varieties of plants to be on display; the display of terrariums, floral animals, potted plants, foliage, medicinal and herbal plants and many more.